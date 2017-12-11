Former Portland mayor Vera Katz dies at 84 - KPTV - FOX 12

Former Portland mayor Vera Katz dies at 84

In this Aug. 25, 2003 file photo, Portland Mayor Vera Katz smiles as she holds a baseball cap following a news conference in Portland. (AP photo). In this Aug. 25, 2003 file photo, Portland Mayor Vera Katz smiles as she holds a baseball cap following a news conference in Portland. (AP photo).
Vera Katz, who served as the mayor of Portland for 12 years, passed away Monday morning. She was 84 years old. 

Katz’s son Jesse posted on Facebook about her death.

Some current Oregon politicians paid their respects to Katz on Twitter. 

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler also issued a statement.

“Vera Katz was larger than life. She made an indelible impact on Oregon and Portland over four decades, from the early 1970s to after the turn of the new millennium. All of us in public service can aspire to her boldness, her candor, and her humanity. On a personal level, I attended school with her son, Jesse, and cannot separate Mayor Katz from Vera Katz the mother. My heart goes out to her family and friends during this difficult time. It’s rare that someone as accomplished in public life makes a similar impact in their personal life. Vera did. Our community will miss her tremendously," Wheeler said. 

Katz was the mayor of Portland from 1993 to 2005. Before becoming mayor, Katz was Oregon’s first female speaker of the House.

A bronze statue of Katz was unveiled in 2006 along the Eastbank Esplanade.

