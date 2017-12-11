Police: Suspect robs Keizer bar moments before attempt by second suspect

Security camera footage of the second suspect in a robbery at the Good Times Grill early in the morning of Monday, December 11, 2017. (Keizer Police Dept.)

Security camera footage of the first suspect in a robbery at the Good Times Grill early in the morning of Monday, December 11, 2017. (Keizer Police Dept.)

Police are investigating a strange robbery in Keizer after two armed suspects tried to get money from a bar and grill but were not working together.

According to investigators, the men came into Good Times Grill just after 2:30 a.m. Monday armed with handguns.

A worker told police she was closing the business when the first suspect came in, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. The woman said the suspect robbed her and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Moments later, the worker said a second man came in from the back of the business and also demanded money.

Investigators said the woman told the second suspect she had just been robbed by the other man, which seemed to confuse the second suspect and led him to flee the scene.

Officers used a K-9 unit from the Salem Police Department to try and track the two men down but were unsuccessful.

The first suspect is described as a man under 30 years old with dark skin and dark brown eyes standing between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. Officers said he was wearing blue jeans, a dark colored jacket with the hood pulled over a red baseball cap and a dark colored backpack.

The second suspect is described as a white man under 30 years old standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a skinny build. Investigators said he was wearing a dark coat and light-colored baseball cap with a red bandana or handkerchief covering most of his face.

The Keizer Police Department warns that the two men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Ben Howden at 503-856-3525. Tips can also be submitted via email to tips@keizer.org.

