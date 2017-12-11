Police: Suspect robs Keizer bar moments before attempt by second suspect

Scary moments on-board a Southwest Airlines flight from Portland to Sacramento Saturday. Video taken by another passenger and shared with Fox 12 shows an irate passenger threatening to “kill everyone on the plane”.More >
Vera Katz, who served as the mayor of Portland for 12 years, passed away Monday morning. She was 84 years old.More >
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday at Portland International Airport after five pounds of marijuana were packed into his luggage.More >
A man was taken into custody overnight after Portland police found he was in possession of a gun and several drugs.More >
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >
Officers in Beaverton are looking for a man who they said crashed a stolen pickup truck and ran from the scene early Monday morning.More >
