Protein-packed almond butter chickpea energy bites by Monica Metz

Looking for a snack that not only tastes great but also will give you energy?

MORE's health eating expert Monica Metz has the dish for you: almond better chickpea energy bites. 

The energy bites are loaded with protein from the almond butter, while the chickpeas contain a fair amount of fiber, which can help reduce high blood cholesterol and support healthy digestive function.

Want to whip up Monica’s almond butter chickpea energy bites for yourself? Here is a link to the full recipe

