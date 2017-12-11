Greg Sestero, star of 'The Room' and author of 'The Disaster Artist,' stops in Portland and talks to MORE

Greg Sestero, star of 'The Room' and author of 'The Disaster Art - KPTV - FOX 12


Reporter Stephanie Kralevich, More Good Day Oregon Host
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Greg Sestero, who played the supporting role of Mark in the cult classic "The Room," is in the spotlight for his experience working on the movie.

Greg wrote "The Disaster Artist," which tells the story of the making of "The Room," known as the "best worst movie ever made."

Greg and Tommy Wiseau, his co-star in "The Room," have been friends for 20 years. 

Their friendship is the core story of "The Disaster Artist," now a major motion picture in which James Franco plays Tommy and Dave Franco plays Greg. 

"The Disaster Artist" is in theaters now and is nominated for two Golden Globe awards: Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture. 

While in Portland Friday, Greg spoke with MORE's Stephanie Kralevich about how his life has come alive on the big screen and how "The Room" has found a whole new following. 

