Oregon Zoo welcomes rescued sea otter pup from California

An orphaned sea otter pup now has a forever home in Portland at the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo announced Monday the arrival of “805,” a 2-month-old male otter who weighs about 14 pounds.

Known for now only by his number, which was assigned to him by Monterey Bay Aquarium’s rescue and care program, the pup came to Portland Friday.

“We needed to locate a zoo or aquarium that could take him in,” said Andrew Johnson, Monterey Bay Aquarium’s conservation research operations manager. “Fortunately, the Oregon Zoo was able to provide him with a permanent home.”

Before his stay at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the pup was rescued in late October when he was just weeks old. He was stranded in a harbor and deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Zoo staff said the pup is doing well in Portland. “He’s full of spunk, very squeaky and fun to be around,” said Oregon Zoo marine life keeper Sara Morgan, who traveled to Monterey last week to meet the pup and help prepare his relocation.

The zoo expects to have the pup out for visitor viewing in January. When that time comes, he will join joins the zoo’s adult sea otters, Eddie and Juno, at Steller Cove.

To share the cute pup with the public between now and then, the zoo posted a video of him on social media.

