Wild windstorm in Corbett injures woman, cancels school and makes a big mess

Continued heavy wind gusts coming through the Columbia River Gorge caused issues in eastern Multnomah County, including injuries, crashes and school closures.

A 65-year-old Corbett woman was injured in bed Sunday night when a tree smashed on to her home, with a branch piercing her stomach, according to the Corbett Fire District.

The woman is expected to survive, but her home off East Knieriem Road is likely a total loss Corbett Fire District assistant chief Rick Wunsch said, adding that the tree was a large fir with a 30-inch diameter.

A neighbor of the woman called the ordeal “devastating.”

The winds continued to pummel the Corbett area Monday morning, forcing Corbett School District officials to close schools for the day because the buildings lost power shortly after students arrived.

Meanwhile, road and power crews kept busy removing fallen trees, limbs and rocks along Highway 30 and other roads in eastern Multnomah County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation was forced to close the highway early Monday morning due to debris covering the roadway. Crews reopened the road in increments later in the morning but advised that some lanes could be periodically closed throughout the day as crews work.

The wind gusts of up to 60 mph were surprising for one Portland couple, who planned a motorcycle ride along the old Historic Columbia River Highway to watch the sunrise.

“A huge gust came in and it just blew me to the right, and I figured I’d ditch it,” Patrick Farman said about the moment his motorcycle tipped over by the Vista House.

Farman’s partner, Jessica Downing, said the pair didn’t check the weather before making the trip.

“We just wanted to come see the sunrise before finals this week and enjoy ourselves, but it’s a lot windier than we thought,” Downing said.

ODOT officials urge caution along the highway, especially in the burn scar of the Eagle Creek Fire, where loose rock, soil and damaged trees are more susceptible to falling into the road during the windstorm.

