Police investigating shooting of 17-year-old girl in Vancouver

Police are investigating a shooting involving a 17-year-old girl in Vancouver.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of F Street at 8:50 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

On Monday, police said the case remained under investigation, no arrests had been made and no other details were released about the investigation.

