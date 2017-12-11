Court documents detail Salem mother’s kidnapping ordeal; suspect appears in court

Christopher Hahn-Collins, 25, faced a Marion County judge Monday following his arrest Saturday on charges including kidnapping, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon. (KPTV)

Court documents are shedding more light on the horrific experience a Salem mother suffered after investigators say she and her child were kidnapped at knife-point over the weekend by a total stranger.

According to those court documents, Marion County deputies believe 25-year-old Christopher Hahn-Collins broke into the woman’s southeast Salem house Friday night and waited for her to come home.

When she returned home along with her child, investigators said Hahn-Collins held them at knifepoint overnight, and court records state he threatened the woman and forced her to undress.

It wasn’t until Saturday when the woman convinced Hahn-Collins to take herself and her child to the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Lancaster Drive NE where she was able to mouth the words “help me” to other customers.

Thanks to her quick-thinking, deputies arrived and were able to arrest Hahn-Collins.

“I have to commend our victim in this case because she remained calm, she did what she needed to do to keep her family safe and get him to a location to where she could obviously summon help,” Lt. Chris Baldridge with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. “You come home and someone’s inside your house – it’s probably one of the worst-case scenarios or nightmare scenarios you can be in.”

Hahn-Collins is now facing ten felony charges, ranging from burglary and kidnapping to coercion and unlawful use of a weapon. In court Monday, a judge agreed he should be held in jail without bail as his case is pending.

FOX 12 has learned Hahn-Collins is already coming off a nearly six-year prison term for a 2011 case, in which he was convicted of first-degree sex abuse and strangulation.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to six years and 3 months in prison. That means his original release date was set for February 2018, but he was given credit for the 139 days he served in the county jail at the time of his arrest and was released from the Oregon Department of Corrections on September 22.

Hahn-Collins was supposed to be on probation in Marion County, but deputies confirmed that he stopped checking in with his parole officer and that a warrant had already been issued for his re-arrest prior to this weekend’s kidnapping.

“We’re looking into the details of that, obviously, on our side and to see if, one, did we follow all the necessary steps? Do we need to take a look at our processes? Things like that,” Lt. Baldridge added.

Hahn-Collins is scheduled to appear in court again on December 20.

