Portland police checking on vulnerable people as temps drop below freezing

Portland Police Bureau officers are actively looking to assist vulnerable people as temperatures continue to drop below freezing.

Officers are checking on people and facilitating transportation to warming shelters as needed.

Warming centers are open in Portland and Gresham with capacity during the day and night. Information is available by calling 211 or going to 211info.org for the latest information about open shelters.

Severe weather centers will accommodate individuals and couples, pets and belongings, and do not require identification or any other documentation.

Anyone who sees someone outside and their life appears to be in danger or they are in an apparent medical crisis is asked to call 911. In other instances of concern, such as an unsheltered person not being dressed for the cold conditions, witnesses are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and request a welfare check for the person.

“During extreme cold weather there is increased risk of exposure-related injuries for unsheltered people who do not have sufficient gear, such as coats, hats, gloves, footwear, tarps, sleeping bags and blankets. For information about what and where to donate, please contact 211info by dialing 211 or by visiting their website,” according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

While there has not been snow in the metro area to this point, drivers are still advised to be prepared if conditions change and be aware of black ice and slippery roads once moisture returns.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.