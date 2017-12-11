Pickup slams into school bus full of children in icy conditions in Salem area; no injuries

A pickup slammed into a school bus full of children in the Salem area, but deputies said there were no reports of injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the Ford truck lost control in icy conditions, crossed the center line and collided head-on with the bus on the 11400 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast.

The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Parents responded to the scene to pick up their children after the crash. All the students and drivers were OK, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies did not release information about the school connected with the bus.

Deputies said the area of the crash doesn’t get much sunlight, due to being covered by trees.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to use caution due to freezing temperatures.

