Tigard woman among two who died in head-on Hwy 38 crash east of Reedsport

A woman from Tigard and another woman who was a passenger in her car died in a head-on crash on Highway 38 east of Reedsport on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 12 at 7:26 a.m.

Investigators said Lisa Oswill, 48, of Tigard, was driving a 2009 Kia Rio west when she crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

Oswill and her passenger, Carly Renee Williams-Oswill, 21, of Wedderburn, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Lacy Little Deer Santos, 37, and a 15-year-old passenger, both from Scottsburg, were taken to separate hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. Troopers said they are both expected to survive.

All the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to police. Airbags also deployed in both vehicles.

Police said speeding and icy road conditions are being considered factors in the crash.

Highway 38 was closed for three hours in the area following the crash.

*Police initially stated the crash occurred east of a different city. This story has been updated with the correct information.

