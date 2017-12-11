Driver hits wall of downtown Portland parking garage, debris fal - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver hits wall of downtown Portland parking garage, debris falls onto sidewalk

A driver hit the wall of a downtown Portland parking garage, sending debris falling onto the sidewalk.

Crews responded to the scene near the Library/Southwest 9th Avenue MAX Station at around 4 p.m. Monday.

A Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson said a driver hit an exterior wall on the second floor, causing pieces of the wall to break off and fall to the ground.

There were no injuries, but the sidewalk and MAX station were closed as crews cleaned up the area.  

MAX riders were advised to use the stop before or after that one, or transfer to a westbound train at Pioneer Square North and exit at Galleria/Southwest 10th Avenue.  

The parking structure was deemed to be structurally safe after the collision, according to firefighters.

