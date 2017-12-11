Badly burned kitten that was rescued in Molalla dies of feline distemper

A badly burned kitten that was rescued in Molalla and being cared for by PAWS Animal Shelter, veterinarians and foster parents has died of feline distemper.

PAWS announced the kitten, named Meghan Markle, died of panleukopenia, not from her burns, Sunday morning.

Animals at PAWs are often named after celebrities, and Meghan Markle was chosen for Prince Harry’s fiancee and the hope that the kitten would also be treated like a princess.

The kitten was estimated to be only about 10 weeks old and was found with severe burns on a Molalla street late last month.

The kitten had her eyelids burned off and required round-the-clock care.

No arrests were made, but shelter workers believe a person likely burned the cat on purpose.

