Strong winds rip chimney off roof of Troutdale home

Wild and even dangerous winds continued Monday in eastern Multnomah County.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad,” said Lori Perry of Troutdale.

Perry told FOX 12 on Monday she recently found her chimney not on her roof.

“My husband came out yesterday and looked over the side of the railing from our upper deck and he said 'you better come see this' and we found our chimney down here,” Perry said.

Perry said they recently bought the house.

“Man, I’ve only been here three weeks,” she said.

She wasn’t expecting such a cruel housewarming gift from mother nature.

“You see it everywhere, branches, and fences and you see garbage cans everywhere, but no other chimneys,” she said.

Perry said she did hear a loud crunch but didn’t think to go look outside.

“Nothing happened on the inside,” she said. “That’s why it took him coming outside and looking over the railing to say wait a minute, that’s our chimney.”

Perry said she’s just thankful it wasn’t anything worse.

