Witness describes flight from PDX after woman caught on camera threatening to ‘kill everybody’

A witness is describing what is was like on a flight from Portland International Airport after a woman was caught on camera threatening to “kill everybody on this (expletive) plane.”

A viewer sent video to FOX 12 showing the altercation Saturday.

Southwest Airlines reported the woman was caught smoking in one of the plane’s bathrooms and tampered with a smoke detector.

When she was confronted by crew members, another passenger recorded the woman screaming.

Other passengers helped restrain the woman, who was taken into custody when the plane landed in Sacramento, California. Pilots had declared an emergency for priority air traffic control.

“The rest of the flight, people just stared wide-eyed at each other and just kind of whispering things like, ‘What is happening? What is going on? Why would she do that?” Lori Stewart, another passenger, told FOX 12 on Monday.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo of Sandy. She is facing the charge of making criminal threats.

A news crew spoke to her at the Sacramento County Jail and she said “anxiety” led her to smoke in the bathroom, but she couldn’t explain why she was so anxious.

“I swear it was like white knuckle the rest of the flight. People were very eager to get off the plane and get away from this person,” Stewart said.

