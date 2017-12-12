Police arrest 16-year-old in connection with NE Portland shooting investigation

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a northeast Portland shooting investigation.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was spotted by officers on the 13400 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard on Monday evening.

The suspect got into a car and was stopped by members of the Portland Police Bureau Gang Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, in the Clackamas Square Shopping Center’s parking lot on the 11300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Police said the teen is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Dec. 3. Shots hit a home with people inside on the 11600 block of Northeast Knott Street that night.

There were no reports of injuries.

Detectives believe a stolen Honda Pilot was used during the shooting. The car was recovered on Holgate Boulevard where the suspect was seen Monday. The car was seized as evidence.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Gang Enforcement Team Detective Jeffery Pontius at 503-823-2081 or Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov.

