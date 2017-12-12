Police searching for N. Portland Papa Murphy’s armed robbery suspect

Police searching for N. Portland Papa Murphy’s armed robbery sus - KPTV - FOX 12

Police are searching for an armed robber who got away with cash from a Papa Murphy’s location in north Portland.

Officers responded to the pizza business on the 2000 block of North Rosa Parks Way at 8:29 p.m. Monday.

Employees said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the man left the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with a thin build and gray hair.

Officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

