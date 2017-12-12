MORE DIY expert Eric G shares surprise for Girls Build

A Portland-based non-profit has had a roller-coaster of a year, from garnering national attention to being the victim of theft.

Girls Build was started by Katie Hughes as a way to introduce young girls to the building trades as a way to inspire curiosity and confidence.

Earlier this year TV star Mike Rowe shined a spotlight on the group, created and ran by Katie Hughes, ON HIS new Facebook show "Returning the Favor."

The show culminated with Rowe presenting Hughes with a new trailer to hold tools and supplies for projects the girls were working on as part of the group.

Then in October, thieves broke into the north Portland facility where the trailer was being stored, breaking a window and stealing many of the tools kept in the trailer.

The community rallied behind the group, with Tiny Innovations, the local shop who helped originally build the trailer, repairing the damage and even surprising Hughes with a pickup to haul the trailer to projects.

In the spirit of the giving season, MORE'S DIY expert Eric G. stopped by with surprises from Cascade Wholesale, Parr Lumber and Milwaukee Tool.

Girls Build offers summer camps for girls age eight to 14 where they can learn the basics of building, including carpentry, plumbing, electricity, concrete and sheet metal work. Registration for next summer begins February 13.

For more information, please visit GirsBuild.org.

