Bullseye Glass sues Gov. Brown, Oregon agencies for $30 million over ‘unconstitutional’ allegations

Bullseye Glass Co. of Portland has filed a $30 million lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon agencies alleging “unconstitutional actions” against the business.

In February 2016, Bullseye announced it was suspending the use of arsenic and cadmium after Oregon Department of Environmental Quality testing from the previous fall showed high levels of those metals in the moss and air around the facility at Southeast 22nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

State and Multnomah County health officials then advised people living near Bullseye Glass, along with Uroboros Glass in north Portland, to not eat produce or herbs grown in their yards due to possible exposure to chemicals.

Uroboros officials would later announce the closure of the business, while Bullseye cut employee hours. A group of neighbors also filed a class action lawsuit against Bullseye.

Further testing showed a “low risk of health problems” in connection with the company’s use of heavy metals, but Brown issued a cease and desist order limiting Bullseye’s operations in May 2016.

By June 2016, Bullseye officials announced they had signed an agreement with DEQ over controlling emissions to lift the governor’s order.

On Tuesday, in announcing the lawsuit, the company stated its business and reputation had sustained “irreparable harm” due to the state’s “irrational and discriminatory conduct.”

Bullseye alleges “the state, acting in concert with the regulatory agencies, covered up and concealed its failure to regulate emissions.”

The lawsuit names Brown, DEQ, Oregon Health Authority and the Multnomah County Health Department.

The company alleges test results were misrepresented, incomplete and misleading information was leaked to the press, public fears were stoked by false warnings, and false representations about federal air standards were made “to coerce” the company with a cease and desist order.

Kate Kondayen, press secretary for Brown, released a statement Tuesday saying, “We cannot comment on the specifics of pending litigation; however, Governor Brown is dedicated to ensuring clean air and water for Oregonians.”

