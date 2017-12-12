Sheriff: Douglas Co. man sexually abused teens in Washington Co.; more victims possible

A Douglas County man was arrested for sexually abusing two teenagers in Washington County, according to deputies.

Rusty Hendrickson, 38, of Sutherlin, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Saturday on three counts of second-degree sex abuse and three counts of third-degree sex abuse.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received information in June that a man had sexual contact with a developmentally disabled girl he met on social media.

Detectives said they then located another teenage girl in Washington County who had sexual contact with the same suspect.

Detectives said they identified the suspect as Hendrickson and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Hendrickson posted bail and has been released from jail. Deputies said he will be prosecuted in Washington County.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about Hendrickson or this case is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

