Rocks, apples, logs and pumpkins thrown at cars near I-5, I-205 in Tualatin

Items including rocks, apples, branches, logs and pumpkins have been thrown onto cars near Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 in the Tualatin area and police are searching for suspects.

The area is at Exit 289 on southbound I-5, which curves, goes underneath the highway and becomes northbound I-205.

Oregon State Police troopers have responded to 10 separate reports since September of objects being thrown from a walkway adjacent to a path near the Martinazzi Village apartments in Tualatin.

There are multiple paths connecting to the exit, giving it access to both highways.

On Tuesday, a large rock thrown from the area hit the windshield of a car. Previous instances have also caused damage to vehicles.

Police said there have not yet been any injuries or crashes in connection with these cases.

The descriptions of the suspect or suspects have ranged from early teens to early 20s in age with a variety of different clothing descriptions. In several reports, a suspect was seen running from the area into nearby trees or up a hillside.

Anyone with information that can help lead to an arrest in these cases is asked to call the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 503-375-3555 or 800-452-7888.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.