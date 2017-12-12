Keizer bartender robbed at gunpoint describes ordeal; suspects on the loose

A Keizer bartender who was robbed at gunpoint by two men early Monday morning is sharing her story for the first time, as police continue to search for the men who robbed her.

The woman, who asked that we not use her name or show her face, told FOX 12 she was just about to close up at the Good Times Grill around 2:30 a.m., when a man came in and went straight to the poker machines.

She told him they were closed but he ignored her, so she followed him back there to tell him again. That’s when she realized he wasn’t there to play poker.

“I said [again], ‘Hey honey, we’re closed,’ I thought maybe he had earphones on, you know, listening to music,” she said. “He turns around and points a gun at me and says give me all your money.”

The woman opened the cash register drawer.

Even though she was alone, she yelled out that there was another customer inside to try and scare the man off. She said he got flustered, dropped the cash drawer and ran out.

“I grabbed our key and quickly locked the doors,” she said. “Only to turn around and find another guy trying to rob me.”

She said a second man – also armed with a gun – approached her from the back of the bar and also demanded money. She believes he came inside before the first suspect, but may have been waiting in a restroom.

“I’m like, ‘I already got robbed, I don’t have any more money… your friend already took it,’ He says, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I just gave all my money to your friend,’” the woman recalled. “He says, ‘Well which way did he go?’”

The second suspect ran outside too, and police were called. They tried doing a K-9 track to catch the suspects, but were unsuccessful.

The bartender said she’s still a little shaken up over the ordeal, but is doing better.

If you recognize the men from surveillance photos captured inside the bar, or can help lead to their arrests, contact Keizer Police at 503-856-3525 or tips@keizer.org.

