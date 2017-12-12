Missing man with dementia found in McMinnville using ‘Project Lifesaver’

A missing man with dementia was found by Yamhill County deputies using the “Project Lifesaver” system.

The 60-year-old man was reported missing at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen at a residential facility in McMinnville the night prior, but he did not return.

Because of his dementia-related issues, the man was in possession of a Project Lifesaver wrist band, which is maintained by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

The bands emit a radio frequency which can be tracked using specialized equipment.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, after hours of searching, the Project Lifesaver locating system began receiving signals from the man’s wristband.

The missing man was found near Northeast 2nd Street and Davis Street in McMinnville.

He was evaluated at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment of exposure.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is one of eight agencies in Oregon involved in the Project Lifesaver program.

The wrist bands are used primarily for patients with dementia or Alzheimer’s, as well as some children with autism.

For more information, go to projectlifesaver.org.

“Situations like this, which occur in extreme temperatures, really reinforce how accurate the name of the program is. It truly can be a lifesaver,” said Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson.

