Gresham sex offender sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in child pornography case

A Gresham sex offender was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Thomas Gene Duncan, 43, pleaded guilty in August to federal charges of production and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Duncan has also pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration in state court. He will be sentenced on those charges in January 2018.

Court documents state Duncan logged 72 hours on a “dark web” site to download child pornography between Oct. 20, 2014 and March 4, 2015. A forensic review of his computer revealed around 4,000 images and 120 videos of child pornography, according to investigators, along with sexually explicit images and “troubling” non-pornographic images of two girls known to him.

Investigators said Duncan admitted to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Along with 25 years in prison, Duncan was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.