Police: Man wanted for break-ins at Keizer coffee stands caught at Salem bar

A man wanted in connection to multiple break-ins at Keizer coffee stands was caught at a Salem bar, according to police.

Investigators asked for the public’s help last week locating 40-year-old John Albert Herriges.

Police said he broke into a Dutch Bros. Coffee on River Road North on Oct. 12 and Oct. 20. He is also suspected of breaking into nearby Bentley’s Coffee.

At 10:20 p.m. Monday, an employee at Champions Bar & Grill on Silverton Road Northeast in Salem called police to report seeing Herriges walking into the restroom of the business.

The witness said she had seen media reports of Herriges being wanted by police.

Salem police responded and took Herriges into custody. He was arrested, turned over to Keizer police and now faces charges of burglary, attempted burglary and criminal mischief.

Police said Herriges may face additional charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Tim Lathrop at 503-856-3481.

