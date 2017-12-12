Lake Oswego companion dog missing for one week found safe

A companion dog belonging to a Lake Oswego man with MS has been found after going missing one week ago.

Craig Ackerson was diagnosed with MS when he was 23-years old, and his son has autism. Though their dog, Lucy, is not a registered service dog, her family says she's like one of their children. Most of all, she is Craig's companion.

Lucy went missing last Tuesday afternoon while Craig was at a rotary meeting and his care provider was shopping at Trader Joe's. Lucy was waiting in the van.

Craig believes someone jiggled the handle to his van, which opens easily because of his disability, and that’s when Lucy escaped.

After days of looking for her, volunteers from around the community rallied behind the family to help.

Finally, at 2 a.m. Tuesday a community member spotted Lucy on Roosevelt Avenue in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

Craig's wife, Lisa, met up with the community member and together they searched and found Lucy. Lisa says she lowered the ramp to the van and the dog ran up.

"I try to lead my life focused on service and gratitude, and to get Lucy back is just...ahh," Craig said as he was overcome with emotion.

The Ackerson family says they are so incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from their neighbors and the community.

Lucy had a vet visit on Tuesday to be checked out. She's eating OK and seems to be healthy even after spending a week on the streets in very cold weather.

