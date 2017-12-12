Students at Mountain View High School contract whooping cough

Six students at Mountain View High School in Vancouver have contracted whooping cough.

Clark County health officials confirmed the first report was received last month.

A letter from the school was sent to parent alerting them about the outbreak.

Whooping cough is easily spread through the air by coughing and usually begins with cold-like symptoms, including coughing fits following by a whooping noise, as well as possible vomiting, turning blue and difficulty catching breaths.

Administrators are urging parents to take their children to a doctor if they are showing any signs of symptoms.

