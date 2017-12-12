Students at Mountain View High School contract whooping cough - KPTV - FOX 12

Students at Mountain View High School contract whooping cough

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Six students at Mountain View High School in Vancouver have contracted whooping cough.

Clark County health officials confirmed the first report was received last month.

A letter from the school was sent to parent alerting them about the outbreak.

Whooping cough is easily spread through the air by coughing and usually begins with cold-like symptoms, including coughing fits following by a whooping noise, as well as possible vomiting, turning blue and difficulty catching breaths.

Administrators are urging parents to take their children to a doctor if they are showing any signs of symptoms. 

