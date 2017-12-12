Report: Portland Timbers to name Giovanni Savarese as new head c - KPTV - FOX 12

Report: Portland Timbers to name Giovanni Savarese as new head coach

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Timbers have reportedly found a new head coach after Caleb Porter left the team last month.

ESPN's Taylor Twellman is reporting that the Timbers are bringing in Giovanni Savarese to replace Porter.

Savarese will join the Timbers from the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL). 

Porter left the Timbers in November after five seasons and one MLS Cup win. During his time in the Rose City, Porter compiled a 68-50-52 record.

The Timbers have yet to make an official announcement.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.