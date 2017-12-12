Report: Portland Timbers to name Giovanni Savarese as new head coach

The Portland Timbers have reportedly found a new head coach after Caleb Porter left the team last month.

ESPN's Taylor Twellman is reporting that the Timbers are bringing in Giovanni Savarese to replace Porter.

Savarese will join the Timbers from the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL).

Porter left the Timbers in November after five seasons and one MLS Cup win. During his time in the Rose City, Porter compiled a 68-50-52 record.

The Timbers have yet to make an official announcement.

