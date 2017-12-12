TriMet teams up with Google to make 'Hop Fastpass' first virtual transit card

TriMet and Google are teaming up to make the Hop Fastpass the first virtual transit card available in Android Pay starting early next year. This move will also mark the first mobile wallet partnership for TriMet.

TriMet made the announcement on Tuesday. Beta testing for the integration will start later this month, according to TriMet.

Hop Fastpass launched in July. It's an electronic system that allows travelers to use a card to pay for their trips.

FOX 12 spoke with one person who said it's much easier to use.

"I'm from China, we use all kinds of mobile payments to pay like everything. So now I feel that TriMet definitely needs to adopt this new way for people which is way much easier," said Jiran Hou.

Officials say the card system eliminates the need to pay up front for a monthly pass.

