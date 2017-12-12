Detectives investigating shooting after victim shows up at Sauvie Island church

One person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting that happened on Sauvie Island.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Northwest Reeder Road at 6:55 p.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Deputies said the victim is expected to survive.

FOX 12 spoke with the pastor of Sauvie Island Community Church who said he answered the door to the shooting victim.

"I was in the back finishing up dishes and my wife was here in the living room, and the next thing we know there's some guy pounding on the door and she opens the door and he says, 'help me, call 911 I've been shot and beat up.' He said that these guys brought them out here to kill him," said Pastor Russell Richardson.

Investigators said the victim made it to the church from a nearby field and is not a member of the church.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, but they said there appears to be no threat to the public.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-998-0560.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.