Santa and friends wash windows at Randall Children's Hospital

Santa and friends wash windows at Randall Children’s Hospital

Photo: Randall Children's Hospital
Photo: Randall Children's Hospital Photo: Randall Children's Hospital
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Santa and his friends, including the Grinch, scaled the glass windows at Randall Children's Hospital Tuesday all to make children and their families smile this holiday season. 

Monday's strong wind gusts threw a wrench in their window-washing plans, so they had to reschedule for Tuesday. 

Millennium Building Services provided the supplies for Santa, his elves, and the Grinch to get to work.

And as you can see in photos posted to the hospital's Facebook page, it was all worth it. 

