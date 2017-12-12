Deputies investigating armed robbery at Orchards coffee shop

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Brewed Awakenings Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office said an employee of Brewed Awakenings, located at 6500 Northeast 117th Avenue, called 911 to report that they had been robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect entered the business, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded all the money from the register, according to the sheriff's office. After the employee complied, the suspect left the business.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to 40s, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavy build and a long beard. He was wearing a yellow snowboarding style jacket with a hood and black gloves.

The suspect was armed with a dark colored revolver.

A K9 unit responded to the scene but could not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

