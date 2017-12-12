Police searching for NE Portland Domino's Pizza armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a Domino's Pizza location in northeast Portland Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the restaurant located at 453 Northeast 70th Avenue at 7:49 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to employees who said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair, and was armed with a handgun.

A K9 unit responded to the scene but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

