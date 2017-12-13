Driver who had pumpkin thrown at car on I-5: 'That’s not cool'

Items including rocks, apples, branches, logs, and pumpkins have been thrown onto cars near Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 in the Tualatin area, and police are searching for suspects.

The area is at Exit 289 on southbound I-5, which curves, goes underneath the highway and becomes northbound I-205.

Oregon State Police troopers have responded to 10 separate reports since September of objects being thrown from a walkway adjacent to a path near the Martinazzi Village apartments in Tualatin.

The most recent happened Monday afternoon.

Bob Marvin was on his way home from work when a rock was hurled towards him.

“Suddenly a very loud bang, the truck was instantly filled with powder and glass,” Marvin said.

Pictures show where the rock smashed part of the passenger side window.

“I’m guessing maybe baseball size even. You know, at 60 miles an hour it makes a real thud,” Marvin said.

Last month, Abriana Wedin says she had to swerve to miss pumpkins being thrown towards her car.

“It was right at my right tire,” Wedin said.

She was on her way to drop off some young kids from a youth group when it happened.

“They threw a pumpkin at my car and so luckily I swerved and missed that pumpkin and I saw about four or five in the middle of the road. I hit a couple of them and luckily we didn’t get hit,” Wedin said. “I had four middle schoolers in my car and we could have crashed, so it is kind of shocking that someone would actually do that.”

Oregon State Police say there are multiple paths connecting to the exit, giving it access to both highways.

Troopers said there have not yet been any injuries or crashes in connection with these cases.

“That’s not cool, that is lives in danger,” Wedin said. “Something bad could really happen and they don’t really understand what they are really doing.”

“I would hope that some kid actually has some intestinal fortitude, to be honest, and come forward,” Marvin said.

The descriptions of the suspect or suspects have ranged from early teens to early 20s in age with a variety of different clothing descriptions. In several reports, a suspect was seen running from the area into nearby trees or up a hillside.

Anyone with information that can help lead to an arrest in these cases is asked to call the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 503-375-3555 or 800-452-7888.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.