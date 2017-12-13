Free Christmas trees handed out in Rockwood neighborhood

Monica Cordova and her sons picking out a Christmas tree on Tuesday. (KPTV)

Hundreds of Christmas trees were given away to families in need Tuesday night.

The trees were given away at Davis Elementary School in Portland's Rockwood Neighborhood.

Monica Cordova and her sons heard about the free trees and couldn't believe it.

"We were going to go without a tree this Christmas," said Cordova. "We just came here as fast as we could to grab a tree. It definitely helps. No one can spend an extra $10 or $20."

The gift of some 600 Christmas trees all took root in the mind of one man.

"It all started two weeks ago when I was sitting in church at the Good Shepherd and they were talking about the Rockwood community," said Ken Cook, owner of McKenzie Farms.

McKenzie Farms sends over 800,000 trees all over the world, and on Tuesday, some were sent to one of Portland's neediest neighborhoods.

"They are perfect. Kids were overjoyed, running around deciding which trees they wanted for their homes," said Ashley Furlong, principal at Davis Elementary.

One man gathered up several trees in the back of his pickup. The trees were not for him, but for friends and neighbors nearby.

"It's hard on families. Your choices aren't always the best, situation isn't always the best but kids shouldn't be the ones to suffer from it," the man said.

There were some Christmas trees still left, and Davis Elementary plans to hand them out again on Wednesday as long as they last.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.