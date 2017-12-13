Thief caught on camera stealing packages off Unipiper's porch

Someone stole from Portland's Unipiper, and with the thief caught on camera, he’s hoping it will help police catch the "porch pirate."

Also known as Brian Kidd, the Unipiper shared the video on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

In the video, a man is seen stealing packages from the Unipiper's porch and then running back to a white van that says "Mark Adams Electric" on it.

On Facebook, that company commented that someone stole one of its vans last month.

The Unipiper said he knows that person has been stealing packages since at least Thanksgiving and has struck several other Portland homes as well.

If you know this man, call Portland Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.