Southeast Portland marijuana business building goes up in flames twice

A warehouse in southeast Portland has been declared a total loss after a fire engulfed it Tuesday night, and then caught fire again just hours later.

At 6:43 p.m., fire crews responded to the 6100 block of Southeast 111th Avenue after Portland police officers spotted a blaze.

When firefighters reached the scene, they found smoke in the industrial park and further investigation revealed a fire in one of the metal clad buildings. The building housed the business offices for Green Planet Dispensary.

Portland Fire & Rescue said there was no marijuana production or processing during the fire, as the building is office space.

About 14 minutes after crews were dispatched, the incident commander called a second alarm to get additional resources.

The fire presented crews several challenges, including a fire hydrant near the warehouse that didn’t work.

Once inside the building, firefighters located the fire in a bathroom and extinguished it. Investigators determined the fire was started by a faulty exhaust fan in the bathroom.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, but crews estimated the fire caused $60,000 worth of damage.

Fire crews responded to the building again early Wednesday morning. At 1:47 a.m., patrol officers saw flames coming through the roof.

Firefighters faced similar heavy fire conditions as the first fire but extinguished the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Investigators are working to determine why the fire rekindled.

