Vancouver police searching for missing man

Kurt Pahl, courtesy Vancouver police Kurt Pahl, courtesy Vancouver police
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 77-year-old Vancouver man.

Kurt Pahl was last seen Tuesday at his Vancouver home. He left in his car, a tan 4-door 2001 Buick Regal with Washington license plate 259VTK.

Pahl has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police are urging anyone who sees Pahl or has information on his whereabouts to call 911.

