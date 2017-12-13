Vancouver police searching for missing man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 77-year-old Vancouver man.

Kurt Pahl was last seen Tuesday at his Vancouver home. He left in his car, a tan 4-door 2001 Buick Regal with Washington license plate 259VTK.

Pahl has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police are urging anyone who sees Pahl or has information on his whereabouts to call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.