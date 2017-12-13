Portland Timbers trade midfielder Darlington Nagbe to Atlanta for allocation money

A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
Netflix is keeping track of how often customers are watching its original movie “A Christmas Prince,” and taking jabs on social media.More >
A 43-year-old homeless man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly chased a man and assaulted him in downtown Portland, claiming Taylor Swift told him to do it.More >
A warehouse in southeast Portland has been declared a total loss after a fire engulfed it Tuesday night, and then caught fire again just hours later.More >
Someone stole from Portland's Unipiper, and with the thief caught on camera, he’s hoping it will help police catch the "porch pirate."More >
A badly burned kitten that was rescued in Molalla and being cared for by PAWS Animal Shelter, veterinarians and foster parents has died of feline distemper.More >
A popular Chinese daredevil died while performing a dramatic stunt on top of a 62-story building, BBC News reports.More >
A companion dog belonging to a Lake Oswego man with MS has been found after going missing one week ago.More >
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
One person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting that happened on Sauvie Island.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
