Portland Timbers trade midfielder Darlington Nagbe to Atlanta for allocation money

The Portland Timbers have traded midfielder Darlington Nagbe to Atlanta United FC.

Nagbe, along with defender Gbenga Arokoyo, were traded in exchange for $650,000 in general allocation money in 2018, another $100,000 in general allocation in 2019 and $300,000 in targeted allocation money in 2018, along with an international spot through the end of 2018.

The Timbers could receive up to $600,000 in future targeted allocation money based on Nagbe’s performance with Atlanta.

Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.

Nagbe is the Timbers’ leader in games played all across all eras in club history with 214. He recorded 27 goals and 30 assists with the club.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Darlington for everything he has given this club and for helping Portland win its first MLS Cup in 2015. He will always be a part of the Timbers family, and we wish Darlington, his wife, Felicia, and their two children all the best,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers.

Arokoyo signed with the Timbers in August 2016 and made one regular-season appearance with Portland before suffering a season-ending injury during preseason ahead of the 2017 MLS season.

