Keep the holidays weird with these Portland gift ideas

This holiday season, what could be a better gift than something that keeps Portland weird?

Molly Riehl went all over the Rose City to find some of the best locally made stocking stuffers in town.

MadeHere PDX has everything from custom cookware and furniture to local brews and art.

For those looking for news music, Tender Loving Empire has the latest from local musicians, as well as crafts from Portland artists.

Looking for something different for the beer or cocktail fans on your list? Try upgrading their cups with custom glasses from North Drinkware. Their handcrafted glasses feature GSPS accurate mountains in the base.

A family tradition started in Mexico before heading to Japan and settling in Portland, Orox Leather Company offers custom leather goods made with four generations of expertise.

The jewelry created by Alison Jean Cole is crafted from rocks and minerals unearthed here in the Pacific Northwest.

For a very personal touch, gift givers can commission custom artwork from Lindsay Gilmore Illustration.

If you are shopping for a fan of PDX dining, try ordering “Portland Cooks: Recipes from the City’s Best Restaurants and Bars” which features dishes from 40 local restaurants.

To give green this holiday, try a gift from Portland Nursery. In addition to the many plants, flowers and trees they have, they also offer products for the home and garden and classes to help people develop a green thumb.

Any or all of these gift ideas will make sure your holiday gifting sure that Portland spirit all year long.

