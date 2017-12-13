State wildlife officials confirm wolf killed alpaca in eastern Oregon

File image of a wolf in eastern Oregon (Photo: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Investigators from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife have confirmed that wolves killed an alpaca on private land in Union County.

The Capital Press reports that the incident last Sunday comes after the same agency ruled that wolves "probably" killed a llama in the same county a few weeks ago.

Satellite data from a collar on a wolf known as OR-30 placed him within 130 yards of the dead alpaca the same morning it was killed.

Tracks and blood trails at the scene indicate three wolves were involved in the killing.

This is the first livestock predation attributed to OR-30 and its mate.

The pair was most recently documented in 2016, occupying a large territory south of Interstate 84.

OR-30 originally came to Oregon from Idaho in 2015.

