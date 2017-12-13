Police, witness, wildlife workers help rescue deer stuck on ice - KPTV - FOX 12

Police, witness, wildlife workers help rescue deer stuck on ice in southern Oregon

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Oregon State Police Photo: Oregon State Police
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Police said it took some serious teamwork to rescue a young deer stuck on the ice in southern Oregon.

A witness contacted Oregon State Police on Tuesday to report a deer stuck 75 yards out on the ice on Spring Lake in southern Klamath County.

The landowner provided his boat to two Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists, who carefully reached the deer and brought the animal safely back to shore.

Police described the deer as “exhausted.” The original witness allowed the wildlife workers to put the deer in his barn for the night so it could rest and regain its strength.

The buck was released Wednesday morning and appears to be in good shape, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

