Actress Octavia Spencer stops by MORE to talk ‘The Shape of Water’

The new film “The Shape of Water” is getting a ton of buzz ahead of it hitting theaters this weekend.

The latest movie from director Guillermo del Toro, the film is a mash-up of monster movie and love story and just garner seven Golden Globe nominations.

The cast includes Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, Doug Jones and Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, who stopped by MORE to talk about the film.

MORE's Executive Producer Janie Rios screened the film and said not only was this movie a beautiful love story but it held a powerful message about today's society.

She thought del Toro did not disappoint bringing his vision to life in this film and gives it a four and a half out of five stars.

“The Shape of Water” opens wide this weekend. For tickets, head to TheShapeOfWaterTheMovie.com.

