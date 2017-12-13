Musician John Rich launches new whiskey with Eastside Distilling

Musician John Rich of the award-winning country duo Big and Rich was in the Rose City Tuesday night, but the country crooner came to Portland to do more than just play music.

The singer behind such hits as “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” is partnering with Eastside Distilling to come up with his own signature whiskey.

Rich worked with the Portland potable-maker for seven months to develop Redneck Riviera blended whiskey.

Rich still is active in the music scene, and told MORE he had fond memories of playing in Portland and called it “one of those great American towns,” saying “they like their coffee, they like their beer and they like their country music.”

He played over 100 dates this year as part of Big and Rich and has a new single out now.

The new Redneck Riviera American Blended Whiskey is expected to hit stores in early 2018.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.