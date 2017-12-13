Kitchen fire leaves Longview home uninhabitable

Firefighters in Longview said a man was driven out of his home following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening.

Crews from Longview Fire and Longview Fire and Cowlitz County Rural Fire Protection District #2 responded to the fire in the 400 block of 20th Avenue just before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, the firefighters found the homeowner outside the house and noted the front door was open.

As the firefighters were preparing a hose to take into the house, there was a “flash over” where a side window of the home broke open with a fireball directed toward a neighboring house.

The crews were able to get the fire extinguished, but the home sustained extensive smoke and heat damage and was left uninhabitable. There were no injuries reported at the fire.

According to fire investigators, the homeowner said he was cooking and stepped away from the kitchen for a moment when he heard cracking and popping coming from the kitchen. When he went to check on it, it saw that the fire had already spread from the stop into cabinets and walls of the kitchen.

Fire officials said this was a good reminder for people to never leave stove-top cooking unattended and always cook with caution.

