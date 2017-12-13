Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office offers '12 Tips of Christmas'

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has gotten into the holiday spirit with a new video offering safety tips inspired by a classic Christmas song.

The video, posted online Wednesday, opens to Sgt. Brian Jensen and K-9 Spencer fireside in front of a green screen telling viewers to “sit back and enjoy” a song.

In a take on “The 12 Days of Christmas,” the singers share “The 12 Tips of Christmas.”

It's 12 days to Christmas! We're here to help. pic.twitter.com/PQOV7n5FOf — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 13, 2017

FOX 12 reached out to Jensen about the video to learn more about how the sheriff's office came up with the idea. He said deputies and staff "wanted a fun/entertaining way to get our holiday safety messages out."

Jensen also said they specifically wanted a late 70s to early 80s TV holiday special vibe.

The singers featured in the video are Maurice Boardma, who also played the music, Rose Parkhill, Kimberly Peterson Joan Oakley and Kali Steppe.

The 12 tips of Christmas are as follows:

Don’t drive distracted Make sure your tree has water Get your mail daily Buy from secure websites Park in well-lit lots Keep packages off porches Drive slow the roads are slick Don’t drink and drive Look out for thieves Keep your lights on Lock your doors tight And it’s cold, keep your pets inside

When asked about what next classic song CCSO is going to take on, Jensen replied he couldn't give away all their secrets. For the current video, he said "the public response has been huge and awesome!"

