Albany man facing murder charge after assault victim dies

An Albany man already in jail in connection with an assault last week in Corvallis has now been charged with murder after the victim in the attack died.

Officers with the Corvallis Police Department originally arrested 49-year-old Than Duy Kim following an incident on December 5. The officers said Kim assaulted a Corvallis man, 50-year-old Mitch Dong, at Corvallis Nails and Spa just after 8 p.m. that night then fled the scene.

Dong was taken to a Corvallis hospital where he later died from his injuries Tuesday.

Kim was later arrested in Albany and initially charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held in the Benton County Jail on $3,000,000 bail.

