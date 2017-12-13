First trailer released for Eastwood-directed movie featuring Paris train attack hero Alek Skarlatos

A new movie chronicling the story of a Paris train attack thwarted by three Americans, one of them a member of the Oregon National Guard, has released its first trailer.

The film, “The 15:17 to Paris,” was directed by Clint Eastwood, who cast the three heroes of the attack, Anthony Sadler, U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone and Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg.

The casting of the real-life heroes was first announced by Variety in July.

The trailer includes scenes showing the three men in combat zones as well as on the train that was heading from Amsterdam to Paris in 2015 when the attempted attack happened.

Since the attack, Skarlatos has been honored often for his heroism. He was invited to the White House and received the Oregon Distinguished Service Medal from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

Skarlatos was even a part of the 21st season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The movie is set to be released February 9. For more, visit 1517toParis.com .

