Police asking for public’s help finding Gresham woman missing since September

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Gresham woman.

The Gresham Police Department reported Wednesday that Monica Gibson, 53, has not been heard from since Sept. 13.

Gibson is described as a white woman with white hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Gibson has no family in the area, no vehicle and does not use public transportation.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

