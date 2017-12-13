Attempted murder suspect arrested after shooting victim goes to Sauvie Island church

Area near shooting scene on Sauvie Island on Tuesday night. (KPTV)

An attempted murder suspect is now in custody after a shooting victim showed up at a Sauvie Island church looking for help.

Emergency crews responded to the 18500 block of Northwest Reeder Road at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Pastor Russell Richardson of the Sauvie Island Community Church told FOX 12 a man pounded on his door saying he had been attacked and shot.

The shooting victim went to the church from a nearby field and is not a member of the church, according to investigators.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and deputies said he is expected to survive.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies said the suspect had been identified and arrested. Brett Kage Andre, 28 was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including attempted murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still investigating this case and no further details were released Wednesday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Gresham Police Department and Portland Police Bureau in this investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.